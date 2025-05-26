Russian brewing company Baltika increases sales in China by 20% in 2024

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian brewing company Baltika increased its sales in China by 20% in 2024, the company’s press service told TASS.

In the company’s export structure, China holds the largest share among the countries of the Asia-Pacific region. In 2024, China remained one of the key strategic export markets, with the company actively expanding distribution in focus sales channels and launching 11 new online stores on popular Chinese e-commerce platforms, the company added.

"Export to China is one of our key strategic directions, and it is safe to say that the interest is mutual. Chinese consumers value high-quality and natural Russian products, and we, in turn, are ready to meet this demand and offer products that have received the 'Made in Russia' certification from the Russian Export Center," Baltika’s Director of Export Sales Alla Manyakina noted.

Overall, Baltika’s overseas sales volume in 2024 grew by more than 30%. The company expanded sales in the CIS countries (by more than 40%) and non-CIS countries’ markets (by around 9%). Furthermore, the company reported that in 2024 Baltika resumed direct commercial export shipments to the CIS countries, including Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, and Moldova.