PREVIEW: Caucasus Investment Forum starts work

MINERALNYE VODY, May 25. /TASS/. The Caucasus Investment Forum starts its activities in the city of Mineralnye Vody in the Stavropol Region.

The central topic of the Forum this year will be "Investment Path: Past. Present. Future," the press service of the Roscongress Foundation informed.

"The business program of the Caucasian Investment Forum comprises panel discussions, roundtables and discussions covering a wide range of issues of developing the investment potential of Russian regions: energy, transport and logistics, tourism, agribusiness sector, healthcare, international cooperation, business activities and social initiatives," the press service of the forum said.

The forum will be held from May 25 to 27.