Yakutia needs almost $71 million to make fuel stock

YAKUTSK, May 23. /TASS/. Yakutia needs 5.7 billion rubles ($71 million) to make reserves of fuel and to build up storage facilities in the region's districts, Yakutia's First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Sadovnikov told the local legislators.

Given the region's limited and subsidized budget, the provided state support does cover required expenses of cargo delivery, he said.

"The regional government is constantly working to build up stocks of life-supporting goods, and to adjust these stocks. A certain time ago, calculations showed making reserves of fuel and petroleum products requires significant financial investments, including in order to build up the storage capacity. Estimations of creating reserves – for a year and a half – amounted to 5.7 billion rubles ($71 million), where 4 billion rubles ($50 million) is for the delivery and 1.7 billion rubles ($21.3 million) for building up the capacity. Work in this direction continues," he added.

About food supplies

In order to increase supplied goods and to lower food prices, in 2021 the region began building trade and logistics centers. They also help to curb the rise in prices for socially important food products. "We have made a renewable, stable stock of socially significant food products. <...> Since 2021, we have commissioned 10 [trade and logistics centers]," he said.

In delivery of goods for winter periods, Yakutia uses mostly land, river and aviation transport. "The logistics for short-storage products is different - from the city of Yakutsk to district centers, delivery is carried out by chartered flights on Antonov AN-24, AN-26 and AN-12 aircraft. Further on, small aircraft, An-2, and Mil Mi-8 helicopters take the goods to rural settlements, and most deliveries are made by trucks during the short period of winter snow roads. This mode is expensive, but it is the only option for the region," he said.