Nornickel to remediate 60 hectares of land in Norilsk under environmental project

ST. PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) under the Clean Norilsk project will remediate about 60 hectares of land affected by the company's facilities, Nornickel's Vice President Stanislav Seleznev told TASS at the International Environmental Congress.

The Clean Norilsk project began in 2021. Its term is 10 years, and due investment is 40 billion rubles ($502 million).

"We plan for 2025 to dismantle 40 facilities and to clean up more than 400,000 square meters of territory. The emphasis would be on remediation. The technical stage will be on an area of more than 60 hectares, and biological activities on more than 30 hectares," the company's representative said. The technical stage is removing contaminated soil, and the biological stage is to apply fertilizers and other substances plus a grass mixture. The biological stage follows the contaminated layer removal.

Since Norilsk is hard to reach - any cargo may be delivered there only by air and water - old buildings and structures have been neither dismantled nor removed, he continued. In 2021-2024, under the projet, the company cleaned 4.8 million square meters and dismantled more than 400 buildings.

The Ecological Congress runs in St. Petersburg on May 22-23. TASS is the event's information partner.