Wildberries launches 128,000 square meters of warehouse space in Samara Region

SAMARA, May 23. /TASS/. The second stage of the Wildberries & Russ logistics hub has been launched in the village of Novosemeykino in Russia’s Samara Region, with its area totaling 128,000 square meters. Several thousand jobs will be created at the facility, while the warehouse capacity at full load will equal 120 mln units of goods, a TASS correspondent reports.

"Two stages of our hub have already been launched. There will be a total of 176,000 square meters. Today we are launching 128,000 square meters, while the remaining third stage, if everything goes as planned, will be launched roughly in June or July," founder of Wildberries, CEO of the combined Wildberries and Russ company Tatyana Kim said.

The company's Samara logistics center is the fifth-largest in the Volga Federal District, she said. The turnover of sellers on Wildberries in the region amounted to 54 bln rubles ($677 mln) in 2024, while sales volume on the site reached 68 bln rubles ($853 mln), according to Kim. "The fact that there will be a logistics complex here will help level out this imbalance," she concluded.

Speaking at the opening of the logistics hub, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov noted the growing volumes of e-commerce in the country. In 2024, online trade in Russia gained more than 40%, he said, adding that by 2030, the volume of e-commerce could reach one third of the total volume of retail trade. "It is important to make sure that goods produced by Russian companies, first of all small and medium-sized enterprises, are brought to the markets of not only our country, but the whole world," Chekushov stressed.

Earlier, Wildberries & Russ announced plans to commission 2.5 mln square meters of warehouse space in Russia by the end of 2025.