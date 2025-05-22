Vulnerable economies may be hit by US tariffs — UNCTAD

GENEVA, May 22. /TASS/. Vulnerable economies of the globe may be hit by some of the highest US tariffs, which will lead to a contraction of their vital export deliveries, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in its report.

"Despite contributing little to the US trade deficit, vulnerable economies could face some of the highest new US tariffs under a scenario in which the country unilaterally raises tariffs to the levels announced between January and May 2025, including new country-specific measures," UNCTAD experts said. Import tariffs of the US may total as much as 50% for Lesotho, 49% for Cambodia, and 48% for Laos.

"Such a scenario would threaten vital exports and pose serious risks to their development," UNCTAD added.