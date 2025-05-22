Serbia joins Single Euro Payments Area

BELGRADE, May 22. /TASS/. Serbia has become a member of the Single Euro Payments Area, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of the country Sinisa Mali said.

"The Republic of Serbia has officially become part of the geographic space of the Single Euro Payments Area, which represents a critical milestone in the process of financial and European integration of our country. Practical use of SEPA standards in Serbia is expected to start in May 2026," Mali said on his page on the Instagram (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

This step is a plan of the economic growth plan of the European Union for Western Balkans, aimed at accelerating economic rapprochement with the EU and strengthening of regional cooperation, he added.