Vietnam’s coffee exports soar to $3.8 bln in 4M 2024 — news agency

HANOI, May 22. /TASS/. Vietnam's coffee exports surged by 51% annually in January - April 2025 to $3.8 billion, the Vietnam News Agency reports.

Coffee demonstrated the highest growth among all Vietnamese export agricultural commodities, the news agency said. The country is expected to produce from 1.7 to 1.8 million metric tons of coffee in total this year, making it possible to earn more than $6 billion from sales overseas.

Agricultural sector products - rice, seafood, coffee, natural rubber, tea, cashew nuts and black pepper, prevails in the structure of Vietnam’s exports. Vietnam is the top producer of cashew nuts and their products for many years. Vietnam is also the global leader in black pepper exports. The country is second as the coffee exporter globally after Brazil and is the main producer of Robusta beans.