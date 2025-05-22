Yuan’s share in international transactions falls to 3.5% in April — SWIFT

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The yuan’s share in international transactions declined to 3.5% in April 2025, down from 4.13% in March, according to data from the SWIFT interbank payment system.

As a result, the yuan dropped to fifth place among the most actively used currencies in global transactions.

In terms of international payments excluding intra-eurozone transactions, the yuan ranked sixth, accounting for 2.38% of the total.

The US dollar maintained its leading position as the most widely used currency in international settlements, with a share of 49.68% (+0.6 percentage points), followed by the euro in second place at 22.24% (+0.31 percentage points).