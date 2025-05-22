Russia's international reserves fall by $19.8 bln over week to $667.5 bln

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves as of May 16, 2025, amounted to $667.5 bln, having fallen by $19.8 bln in a week, according to the Bank of Russia.

"International reserves stood at $667.5 bln as of the end of the day on May 16, 2025, having declined by $19.8 bln, or 2.9%, over the week, primarily due to negative revaluation," the regulator’s statement said.

As of May 9, the volume of reserves was $687.3 bln.

International reserves, which represent highly liquid foreign assets held by the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government, consist of foreign currency funds, special drawing rights, the reserve position in the IMF, and monetary gold. Following the launch of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia.

In addition to freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to the management of the Bank of Russia’s reserves and assets were prohibited, as well as any transactions involving any legal entity, organization, or body acting on behalf of or at the direction of the Bank of Russia.