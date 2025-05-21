US oil inventories up 1.3 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the US increased by 1.3 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 443.2 mln barrels as of May 16, 2025, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 6% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added.

As of 5:30 p.m. Moscow time (2:39 p.m. GMT) the price of July futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was down by 0.2% at $65.47 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with July delivery was down by 1.35% at $62.16 per barrel.