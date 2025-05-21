Russian stocks close mixed on Wednesday

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index fell by 0.49% to 2,809.58 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.2% to 1,107.54 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 12 kopecks to 11.04 rubles during the day.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,775-2,875 points on May 22.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,900 points on Thursday. The yuan exchange rate is likely to be in the 10.9-11.3 rubles range. The dollar exchange rate is projected at 79-81 rubles, while the euro is expected at 89-91 rubles.