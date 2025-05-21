Gazprom Neft posts 42% drop in Q1 profit under IFRS to $1.15 bln

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Net profit of Gazprom Neft under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 92.6 bln rubles ($1.15 bln) in January-March 2025, which is 42% lower than in the same period in 2024, the company reported.

Revenue fell by 8.8% in the reporting period to 890.9 bln rubles ($11.16 bln).

"The deterioration of macroeconomic environment, inflation pressure and growth of debt burden influenced the dynamics of the company’s financial results in Q1 2025," Gazprom Neft said.

Profit before tax fell by 36% in the reporting period to 131 bln rubles. Operating profit amounted to 112.7 bln rubles, which is 43% lower than in the same period last year.