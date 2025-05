MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official dollar exchange rate at 79.753 rubles for May 22, 2025, which is 55 kopecks lower than the previous indicator.

The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 1 ruble 33 kopecks to 91.299 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has been lowered by 7 kopecks to 11.0876 rubles.