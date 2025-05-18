Russia regains export leadership to Kazakhstan in Q1 2025

ASTANA, May 18. /TASS/. Russia reclaimed its position as the leading exporter of goods to Kazakhstan in the Q1 of 2025, becoming its primary supplier with a market share of 29.1%, according to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

At the end of January-February 2025, Russia ranked second in Kazakhstan’s imports with a 28.5% share, just behind China, which held the top spot at 28.8%. By the end of March, China’s share in Kazakhstan’s imports stood at 26.8%.

Regarding exports, the situation for the quarter remained unchanged compared to the first two months. Italy remained Kazakhstan’s main trading partner for its exports in Q1, with a share of 25.2%, followed by China at 15.1%, and Russia in third place with 9.8%.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover with all countries in the Q1 year amounted to around $29.27 bln, marking a 7% decrease compared to the same period last year. The decline was mainly driven by exports, which dropped 11.9% to $16.36 bln. Imports remained steady at $12.91 bln.

The total trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia for Q1 is estimated at approximately $5.36 bln, reflecting an 8.5% decrease compared to the same period last year.