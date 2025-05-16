Annual inflation in Russia in April recorded at 10.23% — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia in April 2025 was recorded at 10.23%, the Economic Development Ministry stated in a review of the current price situation.

"In April 2025, inflation in the consumer market continued to slow down and amounted to 0.40%. In the food sector, the rate of price growth decreased to 0.71% with a slowdown in the growth of food prices, excluding fruit and vegetable products (to 0.59%), the dynamics of prices for fruit and vegetable products amounted to 1.48%," the review notes.

According to the ministry, in the non-food segment, prices fell (-0.07%) against the backdrop of an accelerated decline in prices for electrical goods and other household appliances, cars, and footwear. In the services sector, price growth slowed to 0.53%.

In March, the annual inflation rate was 10.34%, in February - 10.06%.

The Economic Development Ministry expects that in 2025, inflation in Russia will stabilize at 4.5%, and in 2026-2027 - at 4%.