Russian stock indices MOEX, RTS update their lows since May 7, 2025

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. During the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange the MOEX index fell below 2,800 points for the first time since May 7, 2025, while the dollar-denominated RTS index fell below 1,100 points also for the first time since May 7, according to trading data.

As of 03:22 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS index fell by 1.26% to 1,099.96 points.

The MOEX index fell by 1.52% to 2,796.83 points, as of 03:24 p.m. Moscow time.

By 03:45 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its decline and reached 2,807.56 points (-1.14%), the RTS index also fell by 1.14% to 1,101.24 points.

At the opening of the main session, the MOEX index grew by 0.25% to 2,847.03 points, the RTS index went up by 0.25% to 1,116.72 points, as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of Moscow Exchange trading rose by 2.5 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 11.142 rubles.