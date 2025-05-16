Afghanistan interested in supplying its agricultural products to Russian market

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow is prioritizing trade in its cooperation with Kabul, and Afghanistan has expressed a strong interest in supplying its agricultural products to the Russian market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Of course, it’s the development of trade. Our Afghan counterparts are primarily interested in exporting their agricultural products to the Russian market," he said in response to a question about the main areas of bilateral cooperation.

"Today, we discussed issues related to customs, veterinary, and phytosanitary controls. There is much that our colleagues still need to learn, but we are ready to assist them in removing these trade barriers and creating optimal conditions for promoting Afghan goods in our market," Overchuk noted.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister added that Russia and Afghanistan are now entering a very promising trajectory of constructive cooperation "not empty-handed."