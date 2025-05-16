Russian trade mission’s portfolio in Kazakhstan includes 173 projects worth $53 bln

KAZAN, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian Trade Mission in Kazakhstan is coordinating the implementation of 173 joint business projects worth a total of $53 billion, Russian Trade Representative in Kazakhstan Anton Loginov announced.

"Currently, the list of joint projects maintained by the trade mission includes 173 projects with a total investment of over $53 billion, with the creation of over 51,000 jobs. The industrial range is quite broad - it includes extraction of natural resources, construction materials, mechanical engineering, agriculture, food processing, chemistry, energy, logistics and IT," Loginov said at a at the session "Industrial Dialogue Russia-Kazakhstan: Development of Cooperation and New Projects" held as part of the forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

According to him, the trade mission is currently working on developing a "map of regions" based on feedback from Russian and Kazakh businesses. It will reflect how comfortable it is for businesses in a particular region, and show the availability of infrastructure at industrial sites so that companies coming to Kazakhstan can obtain information for decision-making.

The trade mission is also preparing materials for the "Investor Package" with brief information on the list of industrial sites, business support measures, and a list of companies that are already working with the Russian side.

According to the Kazakh side, over the past year, the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and Kazakhstan has grown by almost 3% and reached $27.8 billion. The parties plan to increase mutual trade to $30 billion.

The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is underway from May 13 to 18 in Kazan. The main theme of the Forum in 2025 is ‘Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation’. The forum’s agenda include about 200 different events. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.