Gold futures price declines by 1.7%

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The price of gold futures with June delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) is declining by 1.7%.

As of 1:00 p.m. Moscow time, the price of the precious metal was down by 0.06%, trading at $3,212.60 per troy ounce. By 2:55 p.m. Moscow time, gold had accelerated its decline to $3,159.70 per troy ounce, marking a 1.7% drop.

Meanwhile, the price of silver futures for July 2025 delivery on Comex stood at $32.065 per troy ounce, down 1.44%.