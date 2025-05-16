India sees potential for cooperation with Russia in green energy — Oil Minister

NEW DELHI, May 16. /TASS/. India views cooperation with Russia in the field of renewable energy as a promising avenue, though realizing this potential will require proactive engagement from both sides, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri told TASS.

"I think the prospects are very good, but you know, the point is it takes two to tango," he said.

According to the minister, India is ready to expand its partnership with Russia in the areas of hydrogen, solar, and wind energy. However, he emphasized that the key to success will be mutual interest and specific steps toward one another.

Puri added that for a country like India, three factors are essential in the energy sector: resource availability, affordability, and environmental sustainability. "With a population of 1.4 bln people, we have to make sure that there is no energy shortage. We have to make sure it's affordable. In a country like India even if you have an availability but you don't have the price, the availability by itself will be not much. We also need to make the great transition - to biofuel, green hydrogen, compressed biogas," he added.

Puri acknowledged Russia’s significant role in traditional energy, but noted that, in his view, "he prospects in green energy are also substantial.