Russia's suspension of Taliban ban improves working conditions — embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The decision to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement in Russia has enhanced conditions for trade and economic relations between the two countries, Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Jamal Nasir Garwal said.

"Our trade and economic cooperation was not so successful because the Taliban used to be blacklisted in Russia. Fortunately, after the Supreme Court's decision, this problem was resolved. This opened up better conditions for developing our cooperation," the diplomat said at the 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

Garwal expressed hope that Russia and Afghanistan will soon sign investment agreements in geological exploration and mineral resource extraction.

Earlier, Russia’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Prosecutor General's administrative claim to suspend the ban on Taliban activities in Russia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, removing the Taliban's terrorist status clears the path for a full partnership with Kabul in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples.

The 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum takes place in Kazan on May 13-18. The main theme of this year’s forum is "Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation." Representatives from more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum.

