Afghanistan hopes to increase trade turnover with Russia — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Afghanistan intends to boost trade turnover with Russia and sees significant potential for joint cooperation in transportation infrastructure projects, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Ghani Baradar said.

"We believe that Russia is a large and promising market for Afghan products. We would like to see trade turnover between our countries increase, both through imports and exports. I invite Russian companies, investors, and private sector representatives. I assure you that all necessary conditions in terms of security and legality are in place. We will support Russian investors and companies," he said on the sidelines of the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

Additionally, the Afghan Deputy Prime Minister underscored the importance of creating "favorable conditions for trade and transit." He noted that Afghanistan aspires to become a regional "center of transit and trade" and is creating the conditions necessary to achieve that goal. According to him, the country is actively seeking markets for Afghan-made goods, and Russia is a prime example of such a market.