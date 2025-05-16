India offers Russia participation in oil exploration across 200,000 sq km of its territory

NEW DELHI, May 16. /TASS/. India is offering Russia 200,000 square kilometers of its territory for oil and gas exploration, according to Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

"We are offering 200,000 km of drilling area of sedimentary basin. They are absolutely open [for Russia]. It's open for all companies. We only have to tie up," he said.

He emphasized the importance of direct dialogue between the business communities of both countries. "I always encourage more and more interaction between companies, more and more discussion. When I have a discussion, the discussion leads to a delegation coming that leads to renewed interests and that people get involved," he said.

In addition, Puri said that demand for petrochemical raw materials will continue to grow. "So, we will look for collaboration there," he concluded.