Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains in the leading indices at the beginning of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan is also appreciating at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was rising and stood at 2,847.03 points (+0.25%), while the RTS index had also increased by 0.25% to 1,116.72 points, according to data from the trading platform at 10:00 a.m. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange had increased by 2.5 kopecks compared to the previous day’s closing level, reaching 11.142 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had accelerated its growth, reaching 2,861.29 points (+0.31%), and the RTS index stood at 1,117.48 points (+0.31%). At the same time, the yuan exchange rate was at 11.1475 rubles (+3.05 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the US dollar and euro as of June 13, 2024, due to sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center by the United States. To determine the official exchange rates of the US dollar and euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia now uses banking reports and data from over-the-counter trading.