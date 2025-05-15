GECF lowers estimate for global gas demand growth in 2025 to 1.9% from 2% — report

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) has revised its estimate for global gas demand growth in 2025 downward to 1.9% from 2% expected just a month earlier.

"Global gas consumption is projected to grow by 1.9% in 2025, primarily driven by demand in North America and Asia. In April 2025, gas consumption in the EU fell by 5.7% y-o-y to 22 bcm, marking the first decline after seven consecutive months of growth," GESF said in a report.

The GECF attributed the revision of the forecast by a decrease in gas production volumes in Eurasia. The main increase in demand will come from the countries of Asia and North America.

Previously, the GECF expected global gas consumption to grow by 2% in both 2025 and 2026, but noted that the tariff war unleashed by the United States creates significant risks for the gas market. By the end of 2024, global gas demand growth amounted to 100 billion cubic meters, or 2.5% (to a record 4.17 trillion cubic meters).

According to the organization's estimates, in the first three months of 2025, gas consumption in some major gas consuming countries, which account for 60% of global gas demand, increased by 4% compared to the same period last year and reached 775 billion cubic meters.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) in its report on the gas market revised its estimate of the increase in global gas demand in 2025 downward to 1.5% from the previously expected 1.9%. Nevertheless, gas consumption in the world is still expected to be record-breaking (4.275 trillion cubic meters).