Russia’s Deputy PM calls for investments in new regions

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. The tax base in Donbass and Novorossiya has grown significantly in recent times, offering substantial investment opportunities that should be explored, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said at the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

"In recent years, the tax base in the new territories has expanded considerably. […] The tax base is growing. […] Our new territories hold tremendous development potential, vast investment opportunities, and significant untapped resources," Khusnullin said.

He also highlighted the presence of investor support mechanisms in these regions. "A free economic zone is in place. A law on the free economic zone has been adopted, allowing investors to operate while being exempt from a number of taxes. Therefore, I take this opportunity to call on everyone - let’s invest in the new regions," Khusnullin added.

The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is being held on May 13-18 in Kazan. This year's main theme is "Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation." Representatives from over 100 countries have confirmed their attendance. TASS is the forum's general information partner.