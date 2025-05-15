China's Sanya attracts record number of tourists and entrepreneurs from Russia

HAIKOU, China, May 15. /TASS/. The city of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan is becoming increasingly popular not only among Russian tourists, but also among Russian citizens who want to start their own business or find a job, China News Service reported.

The Dadonghai Bay area is considered the center of Russian life in Sanya, where Russian signs, restaurants serving Russian cuisine and shops selling products from Russia are found everywhere. At times, according to the article, it feels like you are on the streets of a Russian city. Thanks to its picturesque scenery and mild climate, Sanya has long attracted Russian tourists, and with new opportunities opening up in connection with the construction of a free trade port in Hainan, many Russians are coming to settle here permanently.

As an example, the news service cites a Russian named Dmitry, who runs a shop with his wife selling imported goods. The assortment includes a variety of products from Russia. He moved to Sanya in 2005 with his father, who worked in international trade. Living so far from home, he said, made him miss what he used to make, and his wife suggested opening a shop.

"Our business has been open for almost ten years. We have more than 50 kinds of cheese from Russia, the Netherlands, France, Italy, the US and other countries, as well as popular drinks, jams, noodles and other goods. Tourism in Sanya is developing very fast, and many visitors come to our store," Dmitry said.

Another Russian woman named Anastasia has been living in Sanya for seven years and is involved in the development of international tourism. "I often travel to Russia to promote Sanya's tourist attractions," she was quoted as saying by China News Service.

It has become much easier for Russians to visit the city thanks to an increase in direct flights, a visa-free policy and improved payment methods. According to the border service, in the first quarter of this year, there were about 500 flights between Russia and Sanya, which is 400% more than last year. More than 5,000 Russian tourists arrive in Sanya every week.