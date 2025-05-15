Thirty-two organizations involved in Islamic finance — Russian Finance Ministry

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. As of today, 32 organizations are listed in the register maintained by the Bank of Russia as participants in Islamic finance, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said during a plenary session of the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

"As of now, 32 organizations are included in the Bank of Russia’s register, which was created as part of this experimental initiative. The list includes both large banks and corporations, as well as smaller companies providing Islamic financial services. In practice, of course, there are significantly more such entities, but not all have yet joined the register," Chebeskov said.

He emphasized that the Finance Ministry is working together with the Bank of Russia, regional authorities, and businesses to encourage participation in the register and ensure a level playing field for all market players.

The Deputy Minister noted that the current portfolio of partnership financing operations remains relatively modest, amounting to several billion rubles, but the Finance Ministry expects it to continue growing.

The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is being held on May 13-18 in Kazan. This year's main theme is "Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation." Representatives from over 100 countries have confirmed their attendance.