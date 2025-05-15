OPEC+ countries exceed oil production target by 1.23 mln bpd in April

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The OPEC+ countries participating in the oil production cut agreement increased output by 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April 2025, exceeding the production target - factoring in voluntary restrictions and compensation mechanisms - by 1.23 mln bpd, according to the figures presented in the May report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

According to the IEA, the target production level for OPEC+ countries under the agreement, including voluntary reductions and overproduction compensation, stood at 33.78 mln bpd in April, while actual output reached 35.01 mln bpd.

Thus, production exceeded the agreed level by approximately 1.23 mln bpd.