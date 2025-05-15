Russian agriculture exports to markets of largest Islamic states to exceed $26 bln by 2030

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. Exports of Russian agriculture products to the markets of the largest Islamic countries may exceed $26 bln by 2030, head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin said.

"The high capacity and stable growth of demand enable us to set ambitious goals to boost food exports to Islamic countries. We estimate the volume of supplies of Russian agriculture products to the markets of the largest Islamic countries by 2030 at over $26 bln," he said at the International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’.

It is hardly possible to enter and secure a foothold in foreign markets without support at the local level, Ilyushin said. "Agriculture attaches are present in many Islamic countries, for example, in Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, all in all in more than 20 countries with dominating Islamic population," he noted.

To unlock the export potential of Russia’s halal products, Agroexport has worked out a strategy for their promotion in the Middle Eastern and North African markets, the official added.

The 16th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ is taking place on May 13-18 in Kazan. The main theme for this year has been defined as ‘Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation’. Representatives of more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum. TASS is the general information partner.