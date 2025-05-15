Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX Index fell by 1.77% to 2,872.58 points, while the RTS Index lost 1.77% to 1,128 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 11.1 kopecks as trading opened on MOEX compared with previous closing to 11.171 rubles.

By 10:16 a.m. Moscow time (07:16 a.m. GMT), the MOEX had extended losses to 2.15% as it traded at 2,861.29 points, while the RTS was down by 2.15% at 1,123.57 points. The yuan exchange rate was up by 6.2 kopecks at 11.122 rubles.

The MOEX Index (with additional IMOEX2 ticker) lost 2.25% as morning trading session started reaching 2,858.54 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.