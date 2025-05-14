More than 150 companies present their products at the Kazan Halal Market fair

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. More than 150 companies presented their products at the international Kazan Halal Market fair, which opened in the capital of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, the press service of the head of Tatarstan reported. The fair is part of the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

"The trading platform presents a wide range of food products, clothing, accessories, cosmetics and other goods that meet international halal standards. This year, more than 150 companies from 15 regions of Russia, manufacturers from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Iran, India and Senegal are taking part in the Kazan Halal Market," the press release says.

It is expected that over 40,000 people will visit the fair.

The Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov stressed that the opening of the Kazan Halal Market fair is the first official event held as part of the forum.

"Today, halal is a whole philosophy of life that reflects deep spiritual and cultural values, uniting millions of people around the world. Tatarstan, as the leading region of Russia in the development of the Islamic economy, attaches special importance to supporting and promoting the halal industry," the press service quotes him as saying.

According to the press service, there are more than 150 halal product manufacturers in Tatarstan, about 20 companies sell their products abroad. In 2024, product exports amounted to $14 million, an increase of 21.7% year-on-year. In 2025, exports are expected to reach $17 million.

The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is being held from May 13 to 18 in Kazan. Its agenda includes about 200 events. TASS is the general information partner.