Russian stock indices mixed as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.39% to 2,924.21 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.02% to 1,148.28 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate fell by 5.8 kopecks, to 11.06 rubles.

"The MOEX Index on Wednesday mainly maintained a neutral rate, moving above 2,900 points. Trading volume was low. Trading participants reduced their activity on the eve of important events - negotiations with the participation of delegations from Russia and Ukraine are expected in Istanbul on Thursday," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

On Wednesday, the leaders of growth were the shares of PIK JSC (+3.58%), Segezha Group securities (+2.82%), VK shares (+1.63%) and MKB securities (+1.24%).

"The Segezha Group securities became the leaders in growth on the Moscow Exchange today as information appears about the possible conclusion of a strategic contract with South Korean Samsung Heavy Industries," said Vladimir Chernov, an analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

The leaders of decline were the shares of Seligdar (-2.39%), Polyus (-2.26%), Inter RAO UES (-2.09%) and RusHydro (-1.88%).

Forecast for May 15

BCS World of Investments expects that tomorrow the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,875 - 3,000 points. The forecast for the dollar exchange rate is 79-82 rubles, for the yuan exchange rate - 10.9-11.2 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that on May 15 the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,900 - 3,000 points. The yuan exchange rate will fluctuate in the range of 11-11.5 rubles. The dollar exchange rate will be around 79-82 rubles, the euro rate - around 89-92 rubles.