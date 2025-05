MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia for the period from May 6 to May 12, 2025, amounted to 0.06%, according to data published by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

The week prior - from April 29 to May 5, 2025 - inflation was recorded at 0.03%.

Since the beginning of May, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.08%, while year-to-date inflation stands at 3.28%.