Russian federal budget expenditures on national projects total $24.75 bln as of May 1

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. As of May 1, the expenditures of the Russian federal budget on national projects amounted to 1.99 trillion rubles ($24.75 bln), according to preliminary data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

This figure represents 33.5% of the total annual allocation planned for these initiatives.

The highest levels of execution were recorded in the following national projects: "Workforce" (52.5%), "Environmental Well-being" (43.9%), "Family" (42%), "Extended and Active Life" (40.6%), and "Youth and Children" (39.5%).

The lowest execution rates were observed in the following projects: "Unmanned Aerial Systems" - 9.4%, "New Nuclear and Energy Technologies" - 8.5%, "Means of Production and Automation" - 4.4%, and "Development of Space Activities of the Russian Federation up to 2030 and Beyond to 2036" - 0%.