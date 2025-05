MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official exchange rate of the US dollar at 80.2237 rubles for May 15, 2025, representing a decrease of 33 kopecks from the previous figure.

The official euro exchange rate was increased by 69 kopecks to 90.3821 rubles.

At the same time, the official rate of the Chinese yuan was lowered by 4 kopecks to 11.1128 rubles.