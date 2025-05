MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia is ready to increase coal supplies to Malaysia, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"We are also ready to supply more coal to Malaysia," he said.

Tsivilyov noted that this proposal is supported by both sides and the relevant work is underway.

"We will help them in every possible way," he added.

According to the results of 2023, coal exports from Russia to Malaysia amounted to 3.2 million tons, Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS.