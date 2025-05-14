Russia ready to increase exports of oil products to Malaysia — Energy Minister

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia supplied 5 million tons of oil products to Malaysia last year and is ready to increase exports, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"About 5 million tons of oil products were supplied, but we think that the potential is much greater. Therefore, our companies - Russian and Malaysian - will work on this issue. I hope that this year's result will be better, but we will sum up the results at the end of the year," he said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been on an official visit to Russia since May 13. He met with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and President Vladimir Putin.