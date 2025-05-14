Malaysia’s Prime Minister proposes restoring direct flights with Russia

TOKYO, May 14. /TASS/. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has proposed to consider the resumption of direct flights with Russia during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

"We discussed restoring direct Aeroflot flights to Malaysia and enhancing people-to-people ties," the Malaysian Prime Minister announced in his Telegram channel.

As part of the bilateral talks, the heads of government also confirmed their intention to expand cooperation in trade, investment, education, energy, healthcare and other sectors.

Anwar Ibrahim has been on an official visit to Russia since May 13.