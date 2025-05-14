Russia interested in boosting supplies of meat, dairy, fish products to Egypt

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia is interested in increasing supplies of dairy and fat-and-oil products, as well as meat and fish, to Egypt, Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

"We are interested in increasing the volumes of domestic exports, as well as extending the range of products through boosting supplies of Russian meat, fat-and-oil, dairy and fish products, as well as boosting imports of Egyptian fruits and vegetables," he said at a plenary session of the Russian-Egyptian commission on trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

In particular, a wide range of Egyptian agriculture products is present on the Russian market.

However, despite the positive dynamics of trade turnover, there is potential for its increase, with conclusion of the agreement on free trade with the Eurasian Economic Union expected to become its driver.