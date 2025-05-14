Russia sees good prospects for joint work on stock market with Egypt

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia sees good prospects for jointly working with Egypt on the stock market of both countries, Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

"We see good prospects for joint work on the two countries’ stock markets. Russia’s stock market offers a wide range of tools, the price affordability of securities, and high dividend yield," he said at a plenary session of the Russian-Egyptian commission on trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

Overall, extension of the dialogue in the currency and financial sector, including the shift to mutual payments in national currencies and friendly countries’ currencies, will give an additional boost to development of the whole range of trade and economic ties between Russia and Egypt, the minister added.