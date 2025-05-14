Taliban delegation headed by deputy prime minister arrives in Russia

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. A Taliban delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Afghan government Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in Kazan to take part in the international economic forum "Russia - the Islamic World: KazanForum," a TASS correspondent reports.

The delegation also includes Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Hibatullah Akhundzada, the aviation and transport minister, who will discuss trade, agriculture and energy projects on the sidelines of the forum.

Their program began with a sightseeing tour of Kazan, including the city's major mosques. Key business meetings between the representatives of Afghanistan and their Russian counterparts will start on May 15.

A large-scale Russian-Afghan business forum is planned on the sidelines of the forum. The Russian side will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk. An exhibition of goods from Afghanistan will be presented at the forum.

In April, the Russian Supreme Court ruled to suspend the ban on the activities of the Taliban movement in Russia. After that the Foreign Ministry said it would work to build up trade, business and investment ties with Kabul.

The XVI International Economic Forum "Russia - the Islamic World: KazanForum" is taking place from May 13 to May 18. The main theme of the forum in 2025 is "Digitalization: a new reality and additional opportunities for expanding cooperation." Representatives of more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum.