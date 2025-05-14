Thailand most popular foreign tourist destination among Russians in Q1

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Thailand was the most popular foreign destination among Russian tourists in Q1 2025, with the UAE and Turkey ranking second and third, respectively, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported, citing data provided by the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

"Thailand ranked first in terms of outbound tourist traffic from Russia among countries primarily visited for tourism in Q1 2025," the report said.

The tourist flow to Thailand increased by almost 16% in the reporting period year-on-year to 722,200 visits, ATOR said. The country was followed by the UAE (638,000, +11.5%), Turkey (601,000, -11.8%), China (449,000, +37.2%), and Egypt (427,000, +42.2%).

"Vietnam unexpectedly came in sixth this winter with 124,000 visits by Russians and a record year-on-year increase for all mass destinations by 2.1 times. Egypt and China also showed positive dynamics in terms of Russian outbound tourist flow, as well as Japan (+75.8%), Morocco (+86.8%), Saudi Arabia (+57.6%) among less popular countries," ATOR said.