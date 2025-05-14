Tourists from China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia visit Russia most frequently in Q1 — ATOR

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Tourists from China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia visited Russia more frequently than those from other countries in the first quarter of 2025, with Saudi Arabia entering the top three for the first time ever, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported, citing data provided by the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

"China is still the main supplier of tourists to Russia. However, Arab countries have been leaders in terms of the growth rates of the number of trips this year, with Saudi Arabia showing a genuine breakthrough," the report said.

As per the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service, 228,900 foreigners visited Russia for tourism in January-March 2025, which is 4.6% higher than in the same period in 2024, though still two times lower than before the pandemic.

Some 106,800 tourists came from China in the reporting period, with the tourist flow from the country having increased by 8% in annual terms. Turkey comes in second, with 13,100 tourists having arrived (+5.2%).

Saudi Arabia was among the top three markets for the first time in the history of Russia’s inbound tourism, the association said. Before the pandemic, in Q1 2019, 210 tourists from the country came to Russia. In Q1 2025, their number soared by 47 times - to 9,900 people. Moreover, Saudi Arabia has become an absolute leader in terms of growth rates of the inbound tourist flow to Russia - up by 65.2% compared with Q1 2024.

Tourists from Turkmenistan, Germany, the UAE, Iran, Cuba, India, and Kazakhstan also visited Russia in the first quarter of this year. Kuwait is another promising Gulf country for Russia’s inbound tourism as it was rated 11th, tour operators said.

"In January-March, Russia accepted 3,500 tourists from Kuwait, though the tourist flow fell by 10% compared with Q1 2024. Whereas from Indonesia (2,400 tourists, the 15th spot) and Oman (2,300 tourists, the 16th place) inbound tourist flow literally skyrocketed in the first quarter - by 2.7 and 2.5 times, respectively," the association noted.