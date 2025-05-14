Production of Baikal aircraft suspended due to increased takeoff run length — Trutnev

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Production of the Baikal light aircraft has been suspended due to an increase in the runway length required for takeoff and landing, according to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev.

"The deadlock arose with the required runway length," Trutnev told reporters.

Trutnev had previously stated that the Baikal aircraft project had reached an impasse and that production was not expected.

However, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has emphasized that the effectiveness of improvements to the Baikal light aircraft has been confirmed, and that research and development efforts on the project will continue.