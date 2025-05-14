India slightly increases share of oil imports from Russia in March — OPEC

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. India increased the share of oil imports from Russia by 5 percentage points in March reaching 36%, up from 31% in February, according to data published in the May report of OPEC.

Citing figures from the analytics firm Kpler, OPEC reported that Russia accounted for 36% of India’s total oil imports in March, compared with 31% the previous month. Iraq was the second-largest supplier with a 17% share, followed by Saudi Arabia at 11%.

India’s total oil imports in March reached a record high of 5.4 mln barrels per day (bpd), representing a 5% increase compared to February.

Meanwhile, the share of Russian oil in March in China declined slightly to 17.2%, down from 18.2% in February. Malaysia was the second-largest supplier to China in March with a 17% share, followed by Saudi Arabia with 16%.

China’s total crude oil imports in March rose by 9% compared to February, increasing by 1 mln bpd to reach 12.1 mln bpd.