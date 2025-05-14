Russia underproduces oil by 17,000 bpd in April against OPEC+ plan

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia increased its oil production by 12,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, reaching 8.981 mln bpd. However, this figure remained 17,000 bpd below the production target agreed under the OPEC+ deal, taking into account both compensation commitments and voluntary output cuts, according to the data presented in OPEC’s April report.

Russia was expected to produce 8.998 mln bpd in April, including all voluntary reductions and obligations to offset prior overproduction. In April, Russia was required to compensate for an excess output of 6,000 bpd, resulting in production falling short of the plan by 17,000 bpd.

At the same time, Russia’s oil output slightly exceeded the OPEC+ target by 10,000 bpd in March. According to OPEC data, the country’s average oil production in the Q1 of 2025 stood at 8.973 mln bpd.

Currently, Russia’s oil output is restricted under the OPEC+ agreement. From early 2024 through March 2025, Russia’s baseline quota, including voluntary reductions, is set at 8.978 mln bpd. This figure does not account for commitments to offset overproduced volumes.

As of April 2025, Russia began gradually increasing output under the OPEC+ plan. Production volume will continue to rise incrementally each month. For now, the recovery in output is scheduled to last until September 2026. However, OPEC+ has already accelerated production growth plans for May and June. For both months, the increase in output will match what was originally envisioned for a three-month period.