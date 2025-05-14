OPEC+ countries’ output 68,000 bpd below plan in April

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries participating in the agreement on crude output reduction slashed production by 27,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April 2025, with output being 68,000 bpd below the plan considering voluntary cuts and compensations, OPEC said in its May report.

Without Libya, Iran and Venezuela, production by members of the alliance amounted to 35.46 mln barrels per day (mbd). Considering all voluntary cuts and compensation schedules for March, OPEC+ nations were to produce 35.528 mbd. Consequently, the alliance’s production was 68,000 bpd below the plan.

Meanwhile some countries continued exceeding their OPEC+ output obligations. For example, Kazakhstan produced 413,000 bpd higher than the OPEC+ plan in April, while Iraq exceeded its planned production level by 72,000 bpd.