Effectiveness of improvements to Baikal aircraft confirmed, development work to continue

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The effectiveness of the enhancements made to the light aircraft Baikal has been confirmed and experimental design work on the project will continue, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

During preliminary testing of the Baikal aircraft, test pilots identified a number of issues. However, the analysis of flight test reports indicated that the aircraft demonstrated sufficient stability and handling across most flight modes.

"Certain management characteristics of the aircraft during takeoff and landing phases have been successfully addressed through structural refinements to the landing gear, tail assembly, and longitudinal control system," the ministry noted.

"The effectiveness of the completed improvements has been confirmed. The successful results of this work have led to the decision to continue experimental design work, during which the LMS-901 aircraft will undergo modifications, including the installation of a cruise powerplant featuring the Russian-made VK-800SM engine and AV-901 propeller," the ministry added.

As the Ministry of Industry and Trade recalled, on April 9, 2025, a state contract was signed with the Ural Civil Aviation Plant for the implementation of design and development work on the Baikal aircraft.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev said earlier on Wednesday that the Baikal aircraft project has reached an impasse, and production is no longer expected.

Earlier reports indicated that the first serial deliveries of the regional Baika aircraft were scheduled to begin in 2026. At the time, the Ural Civil Aviation Plant, the aircraft’s developer, had guaranteed that the cost of the Baikal would not exceed 280 mln rubles ($3.48 mln).

The LMS-901 Baikal light multipurpose aircraft was intended to replace the Soviet-era Antonov An-2 multipurpose aircraft. It is designed to seat nine passengers. The aircraft’s cruising speed is up to 300 km/h, and its maximum flight range is 3,000 km (or 1,500 km with a payload of 2 tons).